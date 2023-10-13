Video: Jennifer Aniston's Hot & Steamy Sex Scene From The Morning Show Goes Viral

Actors Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm are currently making headlines as their hot and steamy scene from the latest episode of The Morning Show leaked online. The video has been shared by several users on social media platforms.

In the said scene, which comes in the sixth episode of the season, titled The Stanford Student, Jennifer bared it all. Her character, Alex Levy, is seen getting intimate with Jon’s Paul Marks in the bedroom.

Jennifer and Jon share a series of sensual moments, including the 54-year-old actress laying naked on the actor’s back.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One of the users shared the video on X and wrote, "Jennifer Aniston in the morning show being the hottest woman."

"Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm are literally the hottest couple on tv right now," wrote another user.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the show, Jennifer essays the role of a news anchor. On the other hand, Jon's character is a tech billionaire.

Reacting to the now-viral scene, director Mimi Leder reportedly said, “It was a closed set, and two very grown-up actors who really understood the nature of the storytelling and were very much a part of it. We wanted it to be sensitive. We wanted it to be sexy. We wanted it to be adult. We wanted it to be emotional. They really let go. They’re great actors. And there you have it.”

The Morning Show is a highly acclaimed American drama series which also stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. It premiered on the streaming service Apple TV+ on November 1, 2019. Interestingly, in Australia and Indonesia, the show is known as "Morning Wars."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)