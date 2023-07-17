Video: Janhvi Kapoor Twins With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya As They Visit Arjun Kapoor | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been rumoured to be dating former the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde's grandson Shikhar Pahariya. The duo was spotted at Janhvi's step-brother and actor Arjun Kapoor's residence on Sunday night. They also twinned in white for the outing.

Watch the video below.

In July 2022, Janhvi Kapoor appeared on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan 7' with Sara Ali Khan. Johar revealed that the two divas once dated two brothers.

"I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don't know the level of your friendship today, but I don't remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," Karan said while talking to Sara and Janhvi on the show.

Karan then said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."

Many fans suggested that the brothers Sara and Janhvi dated were Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya respectively.

On the work front, Janhvi is all set to be seen in ‘Bawaal’ opposite Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari ‘Bawaal’ is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from July 21. It is set against the backdrop of World War 2.

Janhvi will also be seen in 'Ulajh' directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria. The patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will also be seen in the film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite RajKummar Rao.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)