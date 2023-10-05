Video: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary Gives CPR To Man Who Collapsed On Mumbai Street, Saves His Life

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary won hearts on the internet on Thursday after he came to the rescue of a man who collapsed on a busy street in Andheri suburbs of Mumbai and saved his life. The actor was seen using his presence of mind and giving CPR to the man, while asking others to call a doctor or an ambulance.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Gurmeet can be seen getting off his car and giving CPR to the man who collapsed in the middle of the road.

He, along with other locals, also carried the man to the sidewalk and tried to get him back to his senses by fanning him and rubbing his palms and feet.

In the video, he can also be seen asking if there was a doctor around. Locals suggested the actor to take the man to a nearby hospital in a bid to save him. Cops were also present at the site of the incident.

Later, Gurmeet was also seen asking locals to find a point of contact for the man.

Gurmeet's heroic act was caught on several cameras and within no time, it was splashed all over the internet. Netizens appreciated the actor for being calm in the situation and doing the bare minimum to help the man. They also highlighted how it is important for everyone to know the basic aid to be able to come to the rescue of fellow human beings.

About Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet became a household name with his portrayal of Lord Ram in the television show, Ramayana, which aired in 2008-09. Besides, he has also been a part of other daily soaps like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah.

Not just the small screen, but Gurmeet has also been a part of several Bollywood films, including Khamoshiyan, Wajah Tum Ho, and Paltan.

Gurmeet is married to his Ramayana co-star Debina Bonnerjee. The couple has two daughters -- Lianna and Divisha.