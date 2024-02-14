VIDEO: Groom-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani's Mumbai Residence Lights Up Ahead Of Goa Wedding With Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21, 2024, in Goa in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close family and friends. The couple made their relationship official in 2021. Ahead of their nuptials, groom-to-be Jackky's residence in Mumbai has been decked up with lights, confirming the beginning of the wedding festivities.

The duo is yet to make an official announcement about the wedding. However, a video on social media shows Bhagnani's apartment decorated with lights, and the trees near his residence can be seen covered in lights.

Check out the video:

A few days ago, the couple's wedding invitation went viral on the internet, which showed the duo's wedding hashtag also features on it - Abdonobhagna-ni. The second page has the text ‘Pheras Wednesday 21 February 2024.'

The pre-wedding ceremonies are going to kickstart from February 19, with the wedding scheduled for February 21. According to a report in India Today, their wedding festivities will take place at ITC Grand in South Goa.

Reportedly, Rakul and Jackky had initially planned a destination wedding in the Middle East, however, they changed their venue to India post PM Modi’s call for influential families to host grand festivities in the country itself.