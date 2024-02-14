 VIDEO: Groom-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani's Mumbai Residence Lights Up Ahead Of Goa Wedding With Rakul Preet Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Groom-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani's Mumbai Residence Lights Up Ahead Of Goa Wedding With Rakul Preet Singh

VIDEO: Groom-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani's Mumbai Residence Lights Up Ahead Of Goa Wedding With Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to marry on February 21.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 08:17 PM IST
article-image

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21, 2024, in Goa in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close family and friends. The couple made their relationship official in 2021. Ahead of their nuptials, groom-to-be Jackky's residence in Mumbai has been decked up with lights, confirming the beginning of the wedding festivities. 

The duo is yet to make an official announcement about the wedding. However, a video on social media shows Bhagnani's apartment decorated with lights, and the trees near his residence can be seen covered in lights.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's Goa Wedding Venue Has Rooms Starting At ₹20,000 Per Night -...
article-image
Read Also
Rakul Preet Singh Talks About 'Right Partner' Amid Wedding Rumours With Boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani
article-image

A few days ago, the couple's wedding invitation went viral on the internet, which showed the duo's wedding hashtag also features on it - Abdonobhagna-ni. The second page has the text ‘Pheras Wednesday 21 February 2024.'

The pre-wedding ceremonies are going to kickstart from February 19, with the wedding scheduled for February 21. According to a report in India Today, their wedding festivities will take place at ITC Grand in South Goa.

Read Also
Invite Of Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's Beachside Wedding In Goa Goes Viral
article-image

Reportedly, Rakul and Jackky had initially planned a destination wedding in the Middle East, however, they changed their venue to India post PM Modi’s call for influential families to host grand festivities in the country itself. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Groom-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani's Mumbai Residence Lights Up Ahead Of Goa Wedding With Rakul...

VIDEO: Groom-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani's Mumbai Residence Lights Up Ahead Of Goa Wedding With Rakul...

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Enjoy Romantic Beach Date On Valentine's Day 2024

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Enjoy Romantic Beach Date On Valentine's Day 2024

Shah Rukh Khan Talks About His Four-Year-Gap After 2018, Says Was 'Licking His Wounds' After Massive...

Shah Rukh Khan Talks About His Four-Year-Gap After 2018, Says Was 'Licking His Wounds' After Massive...

Sonam Kapoor Makes Heads Turn In Waveform Grey Blazer & Black Skirt

Sonam Kapoor Makes Heads Turn In Waveform Grey Blazer & Black Skirt

'Born This Day': Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrates 5 Years Of Gully Boy

'Born This Day': Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrates 5 Years Of Gully Boy