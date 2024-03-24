 VIDEO: Elvish Yadav MOBBED By Fans In Surat As He Arrives For Holi Event, Gets Spotted For First Time After Bail
Controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav was released from jail on March 22, Friday.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was granted bail on Saturday by the Gurugram Court in an assault case against fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern. Last week, he was arrested by Noida Police in a snake poisoning case.

After getting bail, Elvish announced that he attended a Holi event in Surat on March 25. Ahead of the event, on Sunday, he was seen arriving at the Surat airport; this marks the first time he was spotted after getting bail. Elvish was also seen getting mobbed by his fans at the airport.

Check out the video:

After getting bail in both the assault and snake venom cases, Elvish shared a new vlog on YouTube and talked about his time in jail. He said, "The one week that went by, no doubt, was a very bad phase of life. What to talk about the time I was inside (jail)."

Further, he added, "Na hum kuch ghalat kehte hai, na kuch ghalat karte hai. I'll face this too. God forbid anyone should face such problems the way I had to. But it's ok, part of life. I'll tackle this too."

He also shared a glimpse of his conversation with his mother, Sushma Yadav. Elvish asked how the last seven days were for her, to this she said, "Like seven lifetimes." Reacting to this, the YouTuber said, "It's ok. Part of life. My mother has become weak."

