Video: Check out Taapsee Pannu's reaction after Kapil Sharma teases her for doing too many sports films

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is busy with the promotions of her much-awaited film 'Rashmi Rocket' on social media, recently appear as a guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The episode will be aired during the weekend.

The actress had a fun-filled evening with host Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians.

According to a promo shared by the makers, Kapil can be seen teasing Taapsee for essaying the role of athletes in her films too often.

In the clip, Kapil can be heard saying that Taapsee has done many films in which she essayed the role of an athlete. "In 'Soorma' and 'Manmarziyaan' she played hockey, in 'Saand Ki Aankh' she did rifle shooting, she has another film coming up, which is on cricket and now in this film 'Rashmi Rocket' she'll be playing the role of an athlete again. You did an acting course or PT Usha course?" the host asked, leaving Taapsee in splits.

Taapsee' upcoming film, 'Rashmi Rocket' has sparked everyone's interest since its trailer launch because of its unique storyline and power-packed performances. The film also features Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, Supriya Pathak and others.

‘Rashmi Rocket’ is about a young girl, Rashmi (played by Taapsee) from Kutch, blessed with a gift. She's an incredibly fast runner who dreams of crossing the finish line. In the journey to fulfilling her dreams, she soon realises that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her identity.

The film will premiere on ZEE5 on October 15.

Meanwhile, Taapsee will also be seen in films like 'Shabaash Mithu', Looop Lapeta' and others.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:47 PM IST