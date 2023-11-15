VIDEO: Anushka Sharma Blushes As Virat Kohli Blows A Flying Kiss During Ind Vs NZ Semi-Final In Mumbai

Cricketer Virat Kohli on Wednesday won hearts after he blew a flying kiss to his actress, wife Anushka Sharma in the stands, during the India vs New Zealand semi-final of the Cricket World Cup 2023, who was present at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to support her husband.

In the video shared by the fans, Virat was seen turning around and blowing a kiss to Anushka in the stands, making the actress blush with his gesture. She was also seen cutely blowing a flying kiss to Virat.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Anushka and Virat are expecting their second baby together. According to a report in Hindustan Times, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation."

Recently, Anushka made an appearance with Virat at Team India's Diwali celebration on November 11 and was seen hiding her baby bump with her dupatta amid the pregnancy rumours.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 in Itali. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January 2021 and named her Vamika. The duo have not yet revealed their daughter's face and also requested the paparazzi to not click her baby girl.

