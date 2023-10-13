Video: Ananya Panday Irked By Man Who Touched Her Without Consent At Mumbai Event

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday attended an award function in Mumbai on Thursday, October 12. She made heads turn in a beautiful black strapless gown. Several photos and videos of the actress from the event have surfaced online.

However, in one of the videos doing the rounds on social media, Ananya is irked by a man who touched her without consent. The video shows the Dream Girl 2 actress heading towards the venue when the fan comes near her requests her for a selfie.

The man touched Ananya's arm to seek attention but the actress looked visibly uncomfortable. However, she remained calm and moved on. She did not wait to click any pictures and headed straight towards the venue.

Take a look at the now-viral video here:

For the event, Ananya opted for a black gown featuring a strapless plunging neckline, and a floor-grazing skirt. She accessorised her stunning outfit with an emerald layered necklace and tiny earrings. The actress tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and completed her look with high heels and minimal make up.

Ananya shared a series of pictures of herself on her official Instagram account. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. She will star next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

The actress also has Amazon Prime Videos' Call Me Bae, which marks her web series debut, in her kitty. A couple of months back, the actress also announced her untitled project with Vikramaditya Motwane.

