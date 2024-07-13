VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan Patiently Waits As MS Dhoni & Family Poses For Paps At Ambani's Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony

After Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's much-anticipated wedding, the newlywed's Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony is being hosted today, July 13, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

An inside video circulating on social media shows Amitabh Bachchan patiently waiting for MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni, and their daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni to pose for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

Check out the video:

MS Dhoni and Amitabh were among the early guests who arrived at the ceremony.

Amitabh arrived with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. Big B and Navya choose to wear traditional attire for the auspicious occasion.

Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremony was attended by Bollywood, business, and politics, featuring personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, wrestler John Cena, and reality TV star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which was directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, among others.

Kalki 2898 AD made ₹1000 crore at the box office worldwide in 15 days of release. It was released worldwide on June 27, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi in 2D and 3D.