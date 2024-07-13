 VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan Patiently Waits As MS Dhoni & Family Poses For Paps At Ambani's Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan Patiently Waits As MS Dhoni & Family Poses For Paps At Ambani's Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony

VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan Patiently Waits As MS Dhoni & Family Poses For Paps At Ambani's Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony is being hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 08:55 PM IST
article-image

After Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's much-anticipated wedding, the newlywed's Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony is being hosted today, July 13, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

An inside video circulating on social media shows Amitabh Bachchan patiently waiting for MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni, and their daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni to pose for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan Pens Cryptic Note After Attending Anant-Radhika's Wedding: 'Those That Had A Deeper...
article-image
Read Also
'Saara Cinema Ek Taraf, Amitabh Bachchan Ek Taraf': Shraddha Kapoor Lauds Big B's Performance In...
article-image

MS Dhoni and Amitabh were among the early guests who arrived at the ceremony.

Amitabh arrived with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. Big B and Navya choose to wear traditional attire for the auspicious occasion.

Read Also
Kareena Kapoor Khan Sends 'Love' To Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant After Skipping Their Wedding:...
article-image

Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremony was attended by Bollywood, business, and politics, featuring personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, wrestler John Cena, and reality TV star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

Read Also
Kalki 2898 AD Review: Indian Mythology Saves Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone's Sci-Fi...
article-image

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which was directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, among others.

Kalki 2898 AD made ₹1000 crore at the box office worldwide in 15 days of release. It was released worldwide on June 27, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi in 2D and 3D.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan Patiently Waits As MS Dhoni & Family Poses For Paps At Ambani's Shubh...

VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan Patiently Waits As MS Dhoni & Family Poses For Paps At Ambani's Shubh...

Janhvi Kapoor REACTS As Khushi Kapoor Holds Boyfriend Vedang Raina's Hand At Anant Ambani's Wedding...

Janhvi Kapoor REACTS As Khushi Kapoor Holds Boyfriend Vedang Raina's Hand At Anant Ambani's Wedding...

Shah Rukh Khan To Janhvi Kapoor: Celebs Dazzle At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad...

Shah Rukh Khan To Janhvi Kapoor: Celebs Dazzle At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad...

'I Come Across Lot Of Things...': Roger Federer REACTS To His Doppelganger Arbaaz Khan; Watch Video

'I Come Across Lot Of Things...': Roger Federer REACTS To His Doppelganger Arbaaz Khan; Watch Video

'Shit, Fu*k': Khloe Kardashian Almost FALLS In Heavy Pink Lehenga As She Leaves For Ambani's Day 2...

'Shit, Fu*k': Khloe Kardashian Almost FALLS In Heavy Pink Lehenga As She Leaves For Ambani's Day 2...