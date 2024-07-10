Video: Ameesha Patel Grooves To Gadar Song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke With Pap At Mumbai Airport

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel jetted off to Dubai for an event on Wednesday (July 10). She was spotted at Mumbai airport earlier today and several pictures and videos of the actress have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, she is seen grooving inside the airport with a paparazzo.

Ameesha was all smiles as she posed for the photographers. Soon after she stepped out of her car, a pap requested her to dance with him. Ameesha agreed and they did the hook step of Gadar song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

Check out Ameesha's video here:

The 49-year-old actress was spotted in denim shorts and a crop top. She amped up her airport look with a white jacket, shoes, and blue sunglasses.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha was last seen in Gadar 2, a sequel to her 2001 film of the same name, with Sunny Deol. The film broke several box office records and earned nearly Rs 700 crore after it hit the big screens in August 2023.

The makers have announced that they will also come up with Gadar 3. However, Ameesha is yet to figure out if she will be a part of the film. In one of her interviews, the actress reportedly said that she will agree to do the film only if her character is given enough screen time with Sunny Deol. Also, she would never play a mother-in-law on screen as the story of Gadar 2 showcased his son falling in love and he might also get married in the third part.

Ammesha has not announced any other film yet.