VIDEO: Alia Bhatt's ₹9.63 Lakh 'Casual Airport Look' Is Literally Worth A Million Bucks!

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt was seen jetting out of Mumbai in the late hours on Sunday and she was all set to fly off to London for the mega Gucci event. She kept her airport look casual and comfortable for the long flight, and her look was worth a million bucks -- and when we say that, we mean that it was literally worth a million bucks.

Alia went all out with the Gucci label and she was seen wearing a casual yet sporty jersey t-shirt from the luxury brand's shelves, and a little window shopping on the official website of the brand tells us that it is priced at Rs 49,268.

She paired the t-shirt along with a loose pair of jeans, which comes with a price tag of Rs 1,25,258. She completed her look with her rectangular Gucci sunglasses worth Rs 47,180, and they seem to be her favourite as she is often spotted wearing them.

Read Also Alia Bhatt Goes Braless, Wears Sleeveless Blazer In New Bold Photoshoot

Alia was seen carrying a Gucci Horsebit 1955 mini crossbody bag worth a whopping Rs 2,48,847. Her suitcase and duffle bag too belonged to the luxury brand, given that she is its global ambassador. The Gucci Savour cabin trolley costs a staggering Rs 2,88,095, while the duffle bag is priced at Rs 2,04,589.

Thus, Alia's overall 'casual' airport look was worth a mammoth Rs 9.63 lakh!

Photo by Varinder Chawla |

Alia's flaunting of the label did not miss the eyes of the netizens as well. "She clearly went all in with Gucci," a user commented under her airport video, while another wrote, "Gucci queen Alia Bhatt". Fans are now eager to see the uber chic looks that the actress is expected to belt out at the London event.

Read Also VIDEO: Alia Bhatt Gets Mistaken For Deepika Padukone At Met Gala 2024

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia is awaiting the release of her next, Jigra, in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Archies fame Vedang Raina. The film was wrapped up a couple of months ago and is currently in post production.

Besides, Alia has bagged her second film with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled Love And War. The film will also mark her second collaborations both with her husband and Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.