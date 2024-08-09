VIDEO: Abhishek Bachchan Hugs Neeraj Chopra After He Clinches Silver Medal For Javelin Throw At Olympics 2024

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Paris, attending the Olympics 2024, and on Thursday, he caught up with Neeraj Chopra, who made India proud by clinching a silver in the javelin throw event. A video of their exchange has gone viral on the internet, and netizens loved the interaction between Abhishek and Neeraj.

In the video, Neeraj can be seen walking out of the stadium with the tricolour wrapped around his shoulder. As soon as he saw Abhishek, he walked towards him, and the actor gave the silver medalist a tight hug.

Abhishek was also seen congratulating Neeraj on achieving the massive feat and sharing words of encouragement with him. He also patted Neeraj on the back, before the latter walked out of the stadium.

"Nice gesture by Abhishek Bachchan and you make the nation proud. Well done!" a user wrote, while another stated, "Thanks Jr Bachchan for congratulating our hero."

Prior to javelin throw finals, Abhishek took to his Instagram handle to share a photo from the Paris Olympics venue. In the picture, he can be seen looking dapper as he posed with the Indian tricolour at the stadium. "Represent!! Jai Hind!" he wrote.

Neeraj made Indian proud as he clinched the first silver medal for Indian in the ongoing Paris Olympics. In the final round, he threw the javelin to 89.45 metre. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem took home the gold medal as he broke the Olympics record with his 92.97 metre javelin throw.

Post Neeraj's win, several other Bollywood stars congratulated him for the silver. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Neeraj and wrote, "Champion!", while Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "India's shining star... shabaash Neeraj."

Rakul Preet Singh, Nimrat Kaur, Twinkle Khanna, and others also congratulated the athlete.