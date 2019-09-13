Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’s second poster out

Vicky Kaushal unveiled the second poster of his next film ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’. This horror drama will be the first horror film of Vicky Kaushal. The poster was shared on social media by Karan Johar also who will be producing this film with Zee. It will be good to see Vicky in a different role and genre as well.
Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and captioned, "Can't get away from the fear, can't get away from the terror. Help me escape #TheHauntedShip on 15th November, 2019 in theatres near you. #Bhoot".
Dharma production shared the 3D poster of the movie on their Facebook page, and wrote, ‘’Fear all around, there's no escaping it. Help Vicky Kaushal escape #TheHauntedShip on 15th November, 2019 in theatres near you. #Bhoot #FridayThe13th”
Earlier Vicky shared the first poster in his social media in June. The movie is helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, and will be in theaters on November 15 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)