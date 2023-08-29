Vicky Kaushal Is YRF's Singing Sensation Bhajan Kumar And We Have Proof

Yash Raj Films is all set to launch their next big singing superstar 'Bhajan Kumar' and he is none other than Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. Yes, you read that right!

The production house promised to launch the singing sensation in a glitzy event in Mumbai on August 30 in Mumbai. However, they did not reveal anything about the artist.

However, on Tuesday, just a day before the event, Vicky shared a picture of himself and suggested that he is all set to surprise the audience with an asset from his upcoming film The Great Indian Family.

In the caption of his post, Vicky wrote, "मिलते हैं कल! #yrf50 #TGIF." Soon after he shared the post, fans were quick to draw parallels between Vicky and YRF's announcement posts. "MY ADORABLE BHAJAN KUMAR," a fan commented on his post.

In fact, YRF also shared a teaser of Bhajan Kumar's song on YouTube. They wrote along with the video, "Dil thaam ke ho jaao taiyaar… maare entry - BHAJAN KUMAR 🌟 Introducing YRF’s singing star! Arriving tomorrow."

Earlier, announcing the launch of Bhajan Kumar, a source told The Free Press Journal, "As the name suggests, Bhajan Kumar’s proficiency is in devotional music and YRF will showcase his singing talent at a live event designed to present him in front of the media. Bhajan Kumar is expected to captivate audiences with his brilliant singing skills and YRF will now have the bragging rights to present a singing sensation like never before, in him."

About The Great Indian Family

On August 14, Vicky announced that he has teamed up with Manushi Chhillar for a family entertainer which is all set to hit theatres on September 22. The film revolves around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s Indian family due to some sudden developments.

The film is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is produced by Aditya Chopra's YRF.

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film received much love from the audience and performed well at the box office.

Besides, The Great Indian Family, Vicky is also gearing up for the release of Sam Bahadur which is a biopic based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens in December 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)