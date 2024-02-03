Vicky Jain Takes Stand Against Mother For Ankita Lokhande: 'Shabd Bilkul Sahi Nahi The'

Telly town's most talked about couple right now, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, have finally returned to normalcy after three months inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. On of the highlights of the reality show this year was Vicky's mother, who had entered the house during the family week and had reprimanded the Pavitra Rishta actress for her behaviour towards her son.

She was seen criticising Ankita for fighting with Vicky, and during the grand finale too, she told her daughter-in-law that the family's name has been ruined because of her.

While she was slammed for being toxic towards Ankita, Vicky too was called out by fans for not taking a stand for his wife, who was being taunted on nation television. And now, Vicky has finally voiced out his thoughts in support of Ankita, and has called his mother's words inappropriate.

In a video which has surfaced online, Vicky can be seen stating that his mother was not in the right mind because of his fights with Ankita inside the house and whatever she said was out of concern for his son, but her choice of words cannot be justified.

"Shabd bilkul sahi nahi the. Some things that were said by her should not have been said in the first place. But I believe it was all in the moment because, from her point of view, both Ankita and I looked very unhappy inside the Bigg Boss 17 house," he clarified.

He went on to say, "Let bygones be bygones. At present, we have resolved our issues and we are very happy and harmonious with each other and I think people should focus on that. All is well now."

During Bigg Boss 17, Ankita and Vicky were seen constantly fighting and bickering, so much so that host Salman Khan himself had to school and counsel them for their behaviour on national television.

Vicky was evicted from the house just a couple of days before the grand finale, leaving Ankita in tears. On the other hand, she emerged to be the third runner up on the reality show, with Munawar Faruqui being the winner.