Veteran Singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar Dies At 86 In Mumbai

Veteran singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday (June 14). She was 86. She is best known for singing Titli Udi from the 1966 film Suraj.

The cause of the singer's death is not known yet.

Over the years, Sharda had collaborated with the popular Shankar Jaikishan duo and delivered several hit songs.

Sharda also worked with esteemed singers like Mohammad Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar and Mukesh among others.

She has been the voice for leading actresses in the 1960s and 1970s like Vyjayanthimala, Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Mumtaz, Rekha, and Helen.

Besides Hindi, Sharda also crooned songs in Telugu, Marathi, English, and Gujarati.

Sharda has sung songs like Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki, Masti Aur Jawani Ho Umar Badi Mastani Ho, Leja Leja Leja Mera Dil, Woh Pari Kahan Se Laun, Tum Pyar Se Dekho among many others.

Read Also Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh Died Of Asphyxiation Due To Hanging: Report