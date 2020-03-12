Veteran Bengali actor Santu Mukhopadhyay dies after prolonged illness

Kolkata: Veteran Bengali actor Santu Mukhopadhyay who was known for his works in films such as 'Sansar Simante' and 'Bhalobasa Bhalobasa' died at his south Kolkata residence on Wednesday evening after prolonged ailments.

Mukhopadhyay, who was 69, died of cardiac arrest at 7:30 pm.

He had been suffering from carcinoma for long and been admitted to a hospital on February 4 with blood sugar and hypertension.

He was discharged in the last week of February and taken home.