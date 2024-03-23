 Veteran Bengali Actor Partha Sarathi Deb Dies At 68
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVeteran Bengali Actor Partha Sarathi Deb Dies At 68

Veteran Bengali Actor Partha Sarathi Deb Dies At 68

The actor's condition worsened over the past week and he was in ICU.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday. He was 68. Deb died at 11:50 pm on Friday night, they said.

He had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the last one month, they said.

His condition worsened over the past week and he was in ICU.

Read Also
Knives Out Actor M Emmet Walsh Dies At 88 In Vermont
article-image

Deb, who was a popular face in serials had also acted in feature films including recently released 'Raktabeej'.

Deb had acted in over 200 works - theatre, serial, film and web series.

He was vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum.

The forum in a statement condoled his death and said his body will be taken to Technician Studio which was a familiar place for the late actor.

Read Also
Captain Marvel Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies At 49 After 6-Year Battle With ALS
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Veteran Bengali Actor Partha Sarathi Deb Dies At 68

Veteran Bengali Actor Partha Sarathi Deb Dies At 68

Amy Jackson Kisses Fiancé Ed Westwick, Holds Him Close At Engagement Dinner Party; See Photos

Amy Jackson Kisses Fiancé Ed Westwick, Holds Him Close At Engagement Dinner Party; See Photos

'IPL Barbaad Kar Diya': Netizens REACT To Orry & Munawar Faruqui's Appearance During CSK vs RCB...

'IPL Barbaad Kar Diya': Netizens REACT To Orry & Munawar Faruqui's Appearance During CSK vs RCB...

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Day 1: Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande's Film Earns ₹1.25 Crore...

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Day 1: Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande's Film Earns ₹1.25 Crore...

Urvashi Rautela Seeks Blessings At Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Amid Reports Of Joining Politics; See PHOTOS...

Urvashi Rautela Seeks Blessings At Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Amid Reports Of Joining Politics; See PHOTOS...