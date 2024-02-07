Veteran Actress Kasammal's Son Arrested For Beating Her To Death In Tamil Nadu

In a shocking turn of events, veteran actress Kasammal passed away after her son P Namakodi (52) beat her to death in Tamil Nadu. The incident took place in Anaiyur, near Usilampatti, Madurai city.

Reportedly, the fight between Kasammal and his son, P. Namakodi began over a dispute over money for alcohol. She died on the spot after being hit on February 4th at 3:00 a.m.

Her son had been separated from his wife for the past 15 years and had been living with the actress. Soon after, his alcohol addiction led to frequent demands for money from his mother.

Read Also Music Maestro Ustad Rashid Khan Passes Away At 55 After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

On the fatedul day, Namakodi asked for money for alcohol from his mother; however, she denied it, which led to him hitting her to death. It has been reported that he used a wooden log to injure Kasamma, according to News 18.

After the incident, the Usilampatti Taluk police intervened and later transported the veteran actress's body for post-mortem examination at the government hospital.

The report further states that Namakodi was arrested and remanded, with the murder weapon seized by the authorities.

Kasammal and her husband, Balasami, have four children together.

On the work front, Kasammal had acted in Kadaisi Vivasayi, which was a Tamil film released in 2022. It starred Nallandi, Vijay Sethupathi, and Yogi Babu. She played the role of Sethupathi’s mother in the movie, which was directed by M. Manikandani.

It also earned the National Film Award for Best Tamil Feature Film.