Veteran actor Kabir Bedi says his autobiography 'is not a kiss and tell book'

Last year has been different, as the pandemic has changed lives as well as our perspective towards it. How did the year treat him? "I feel very sorry for those people who suffered in this pandemic. For me, it has been a brilliantly great year because I spent the time writing my book and fulfilling a long-held desire. In fact, I worked harder during the pandemic than I normally work. Even though acting stopped, I did a lot of writing as well as recording for documentaries, commercials etc. So it has been a very productive year for me in many ways," the 75-year-old actor informed.

The year 2020 was special for the veteran actor also because it marked the Bollywood debut of his granddaughter Alaya F. "I am delighted by Alaya's success in the industry. I think she is the most talented girl of the new generation. I don't give her any unneeded advice. She has a mind of her own and knows what she wants to do. She has done it all on her own merit," he said.

On the acting front, Kabir Bedi says he is open to working in web series as long as the content is good or the role that he is offered is interesting, which will allow him to utilise his acting skills and abilities. The 70-plus actor revealed that he keeps getting offers for the web, but is waiting for the "right story".