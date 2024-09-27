Vedang Raina Reveals Being Mentally Affected While Filming Jail Scenes In Jigra: 'Became Different Human Being'

Actor Vedang Raina is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming Bollywood film Jigra with Alia Bhatt. Recently, he shared an insight into the emotional challenges he faced while filming jail scenes for the movie.

Vedang revealed that immersing himself in the character took a significant toll on him mentally.. Speaking to Times Now, he said, "It was extremely traumatic. To the point where whenever I think of the time when I was on set shooting for this, especially the jail sequences, I feel like I had become a different human being. I was putting myself through a lot mentally."

Vedang also shared his experience on how he prepared himself for the role to deliver his performance in the film. He revealed how he struggled to dig into the emotions.

"I was, but I also did a lot of prep to get into that headspace because I was dealing with an emotion I’ve obviously never felt before, being in jail and waiting for your death. I watched a lot of documentaries on prisons and death row inmates. I think that helped," he added.

In the film, Vedang has lent his voice to a modern rendition of the popular song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka.

The story of Jigra is about a sister (Alia) who will go to extreme lengths to protect her brother (Vedang). It is directed by Vasan Bala produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and co-produced by Alia Bhatt along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

It is under the banner of Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on October 11.