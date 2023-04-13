Ved OTT Release: When and where to watch Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia's Marathi film

A still from Ved trailer | YouTube

Actors and power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's Marathi film Ved is all set to release on an OTT platform. The film, which marked Riteish's directorial debut, had a theatrical release on December 30, 2022.

When and where to watch Ved

Ved will release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 28, 2023. The streaming platform made the announcement on its social media accounts on April 13.

"Pyaar ke pagalpan ki koi seema nahi hoti. #Ved streaming from April 28," the caption of the post read.

About the film

The romantic action film also stars Jiya Shankar, Raviraj Kande, Ashok Saraf, Vidyadhar Joshi, Khushi Hajare, Jitendra Joshi and Shubhankar Tawde. Salman Khan is also seen in a guest appearance.

Ved was one of the most-awaited Marathi films of 2022 as it marks Riteish's foray into direction and Genelia’s Marathi debut in a prominent role.

The story largely revolves around Riteish’s character Satya, a cricketer waiting for his moment under the sun. Reportedly, the film is inspired by the Telugu film Majili, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.

Ved became the highest grossing Marathi film of 2022 and the third highest-grossing Marathi film of all-time, surpassing Lai Bhaari.