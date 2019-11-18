Varun Dhawan's peek-a-boo video with little munchkin on sets will take away all your Monday stress

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Coolie No. 1 along with Sara Ali Khan and they are usually seen sharing BTS videos and pictures from the sets. The film is being directed by David Dhawan, just like the original and the anticipation for this remake is really high. The fans wait for Varun and Sara’s posts from the sets eagerly and it looks like the wait is over!

Varun Dhawan posted a video from the sets of Coolie No. 1 where a little girl is scaring him and his reaction will win your hearts! From pretending to not seeing her, to being scared by her, we can’t decide who out of the two is cuter! Take a look at the video.