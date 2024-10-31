 Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Name Their Daughter Lara - Here's What It Means
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their baby girl on June 3, 2024, in Mumbai, and the former has now finally revealed the name of the little one. During his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Varun informed Amitabh Bachchan that they have named their daughter, Lara Dhawan.

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their baby girl on June 3, 2024, in Mumbai, and the former has now finally revealed the name of the little one. During his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Varun informed Amitabh Bachchan that they have named their daughter, Lara Dhawan.

Varun appeared on KBC 16 to promote his upcoming show, Citadel: Hunny Bunny. During the episode, Big B congratulated the actor on becoming a girl dad. "This Diwali is very special for you, Varun, as Lakshmi ji has arrived at your home," the megastar said, and the Badlapur actor thanked him with folded hands.

He then went on to reveal that the family has named the baby girl, Lara, and he also shared that he has made up a lullaby to put his daughter to sleep.

What does Lara mean?

Lara is a name with Latin, Greek and Russian roots. It means 'protection'.

In Roman culture, it originates from the word 'lares', and as per Greek mythology, it is derived from the word 'Larissa', which means 'woman of the citadel'.

Lara also means graceful and bright.

Varun's cute moments with Lara

Varun took to his Instagram handle on June 4 to announce the arrival of his little one. "Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. हरे राम हरे राम, राम राम हरे हरे कृष्ण हरे कृष्ण कृष्ण कृष्ण हरे हरे ।" he wrote.

Varun got married to Natasha on January 24, 2021, in Alibaug. The wedding was a close-knit affair, with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Father's Day this year, Varun shared a picture of baby Lara holding his finger, and wrote, "My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad."

Varun and Natasha are yet to reveal the face of their daughter. They have also asked the paparazzi to respect their decision to not get their daughter clicked.

