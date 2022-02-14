Valentine’s Day Exclusive! Bollywood stars spill the beans on what is love

Neil Nitin Mukesh

“Love and relationship for me are for all eternity. It is a commitment to someone you genuinely care about. With family, it comes naturally to be committed to, but with a life partner, it is a decision you need to respect and cherish forever. It is difficult to find someone who loves and cares for you unconditionally. In love, whether it be parents, your partner or friends, it’s important for one to respect and, more importantly, understand each other in both good times and bad. People you can speak your heart to are those who never leave it.”

Zaheer Iqbal

“Love for me means being unconditional. If you feel you love someone but have any conditions, then it’s not love. It’s a feeling that cannot be explained in words. I’ll be at a friend’s wedding ceremony this Valentine’s Day.”

Sahher Bambba

“Love to me means friendship. It means knowing that no matter what, you have someone to count on and be yourself without any fear, judgement and making memories together.”

Aahana Kumra

“Love means a lot of things, different things with different people, but the whole idea is to mutually respect somebody you love. I am in Delhi with my friends and will spend the day eating, drinking and doing things I love to do. I am also getting something special for my parents before I fly back.”

Vardhan Puri

“Love for me is when somebody accepts the other person for who they are, without wanting to change anything about them. This Valentine’s Day I am going to be working till late evening. I have readings for my upcoming project and a dub to take care of. After that, I’ll join my close friends for a cosy meal at my favourite Italian restaurant. This Valentine’s Day will be dedicated to my closest friends who make me feel loved and happy.”

Mahima Makwana

“Love is all about keeping the one you love before yourself. It makes you complete each other. This may be the case even with your pet. There is no specific definition. It is magical and cannot be planned, controlled or calculated. I think it is the universe’s best gift to our planet. Like every year, I will spend time with the one who I love the most, my mom. I have a special date with my little Parinda, my dog.”

Sikandar Kher

“Love means growth and companionship. I feel that one has to be together to see the worst sides of each other and still wake next to each other. When you are in love with someone, you grow as an individual. It makes the world shine brighter. There’s nothing more beautiful than sharing the emotion of love with someone.”

Krishna Shroff

“To me, love is a very indescribable feeling. I can never truly explain it, but if I had to, it’s where I feel most at home. My plans for today are pretty basic, with some good food, cake, and a lot of wine. I’m in the mountains, though, so all of this over an ace view.”

Ritabhari Chakraborty

“I am a proud mother of 76 silent children of Ideal School for the Deaf and will spend the entire day with them on Valentine’s Day. There’s no greater joy than spending the festival of love with these children. I enjoy every minute of my time with them. We have a special love language that is exclusive to just us.”

Shirley Setia

“Love for me means loyalty, respect, and patience. I’ll mostly be spending my time at home, with my cats, and some pizza! While on shoot and events, I don’t get to spend time at home, so whenever I’m back, I love spending time with them.”

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:03 AM IST