Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash perform at the Carnegie Hall

Unlucky Thirteen may not be so unlucky for some. Sarod brothers Amaan and Ayaan break the jinx on Thirteen by going back to the mecca of musical performances -Carnegie Hall after a long wait of thirteen years. Grammy nominee and a maestro of sarod, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and his sons, Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali Bangash performed at the second edition of HCL Concerts in the US at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City and at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco. HCL Concerts is a unique international platform celebrating and promoting Indian classical performing arts. The trio played traditional ragas for the audiences at both venues. The brothers have performed three times at the coveted Carnegie Hall, earlier. The first was at India’s 50th year if Independence in 1997, following that in 2000 and then Sarod for Harmony in 2006. The opportunity comes back to them after thirteen years.