US Influencer Says Arjun Kapoor Rolled Eyes At Her Husband After Being 'Harassed' At Ambani Wedding, Actor Responds

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding saw the biggest names of Bollywood under one roof, and the couple had guests over from abroad as well. As the guests mingled with each other, US social media influencer Julia Chafe shared that her husband Bruno borderline "harassed" actor Arjun Kapoor and ended up getting an eyeroll from him.

Chafe shared that fashion designer Prabal Gurung introduced the couple to Arjun and that is when Bruno was starstruck and even clicked a picture with the actor.

"I chased him down at a party and harassed him. At the Ambani wedding on the second night, I see him at the bar. I was like, 'Arjun, what's up?' he's like, 'Yes, I remember you from last night'. I was like, 'You're in Gunday, right?'" Bruno recalled.

He added that he told Arjun how he must come to New York and that "America doesn't make actors like you anymore".

Chafe then shared that the couple bumped into Arjun once again while leaving the party, and as Bruno screamed "Bye Arjun" at him, the actor rolled his eyes before zooming away.

As soon as Chafe's post went viral, it was brought to Arjun's notice, and the 2 States actor wasted no time in responding to it. In a rather cheeky reply, he wrote, "I remember you Bruno, much love to you for all your kind words when we met...And yes, we are literally besties now! The eye roll is just my resting bitch face, Julia! Pleasure meeting both of you though...glad you guys enjoyed India and the wedding."

Chafe responded to it with an "OMG!" and fans commented how Arjun gave Bruno his fan moment on social media as well.

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen playing the villain in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role, along with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres by the end of this year.