Uri' actor Mohit Raina ties the knot in an intimate wedding; see mesmerizing pics

On the first day of 2022, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' cast Mohit Raina took to Instagram sharing mesmerizing pictures from his private wedding with bride Aditi.

"Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey . Aditi & Mohit, the post was captioned.



In the image shared by Mohit, we can see him looking handsome being dressed in a sherwani while his ladylove throws a gorgeous appearance in a red wedding lehenga.

Take a look at the post, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Netizens took to congratulate the newly-wed couple. "Congrats ... lovely Surprise 😍 sir, " read a comment. While another Instagrammer wrote, "Aakhir kar Shiv ko apni parvati mil hi gayi (finally shiv found his parvati)."

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Mohit was spotted in Mumbai Diaries 26/11. He is popular among fans for his role of Lord Shiva at television series Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and for his supporting role in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Earlier in 2018, he had refuted relationship rumours with Mouni Roy, his co-star from Devon Ke Dev. Mohit had clarified that Mouni was actually a very good friend.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 06:17 PM IST