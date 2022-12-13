Urfi Javed shares pics in strappy see-through monokini amid legal trouble, pens a note for haters

Social media sensation Urfi Javed is one of the most talked-about actresses in the industry. She always makes sure to be in news because of her DIY curated looks.

On Tuesday, Urfi once again made headlines for her bold sartorial choice amid legal trouble.

For those unversed, a complaint was recently filed against her for allegedly committing ‘illegal and obscene acts’ in public places and on social media.

Giving a befitting reply to haters, Urfi shared a video in which she can be seen wearing a strappy black monokini. "Shameless, distasteful, vulgar but still so pretty," she captioned her post.

The written complaint against Urfi was submitted by lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police.

A few days back, Urfi was also in news for her controversy with author Chetan Bhagat. The controversy began when he mentioned Urfi's name while asserting that young people these days spend a lot of time on Instagram. He also stated that her outfits apparently 'distracts boys'.

Urfi responded to him with angst by sharing his leaked Whatsapp chats during #MeToo movement. It led the writer to issue a clarification on Twitter.

Urfi also took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Men like him will always blame the women than accept their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr Chetan Bhagat."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi tasted fame after her participation in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT. She is currently seen in the reality show Spiltsvilla 14.

