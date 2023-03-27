Urfi Javed called ‘transgender’ by actor Faizan Ansari, says, ‘Bombay Ka mahol kharab kar rahi’

Social media sensation Urfi Javed is always in the headlines due to her bizarre dressing ideas and it seems like she has landed herself in another trouble. Actor Faizan has reportedly accused her of being transgender.

A report from ETimes states that Ansari has claimed to have evidence to support his allegation and plans to submit them in court. He further asserted that Urfi’s way of speaking, dressing and behaving all the time indicates a fault in her character, which will soon be exposed to the public eye. Ansari has even asked Javed to surrender herself to the transgender community.

Ansari says Urfi is spoiling the entire Mumbai

This is not the first time Ansari has made such shocking claims against Javed. He had previously said that a fatwa would be issued against the actress and he has been fighting a legal battle against her. He added, Poore Bombay ka mahol kharab kar rahi hai and she will now be spotted outside the court.”

Ansari had filed a police complaint against Javed for wearing revealing clothes and will now drag her to the court. He also stated that Javed's way of dressing and actions had hurt the sentiments of a particular community. However, Javed has not yet responded to any of these claims made by Ansari.

Urfi Javed recently hinted on dating

Urfi Javed is known for her bold fashion statements and often makes headlines whenever she appears in public or posts pictures on social media.

Recently, Javed shared a cryptic photo on her Instagram stories, insinuating that she might have proposed to someone and that the person had said yes to her.

The photo posted by her had the phrase ‘He Said Yes’ on a huge card in golden letters. Following this post, she shared another photo that reads, “Woohoo! We did it!” What her post meant is not known yet, but it has got enough attention from the netizens.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Urfi's work front

On the professional front, Javed was offered a role in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi but she reportedly rejected the offer. The actress seems to be taking her time to respond to Ansari's allegations, and only time will tell how this legal battle unfolds.