UP: Allahabad HC stays arrest of 'Mirzapur' makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani

Lucknow: In a big relief to the makers of the web series ‘Mirzapur’ Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the Allahabad High Court stayed their arrest over an FIR filed against them for hurting religious sentiments and indecent portrayal of district Mirzapur in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

A division bench of the Allahabad High Court comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Chand granted the stay on an application moved by Akhtar and Sidhwani to stay their arrest. The court, however, asked them not to leave the country till the pendency of the case and cooperate in the investigation.

The two-member bench also issued notices to the state government and complainant to file their replies while fixing the next hearing of the case in the first week of March.