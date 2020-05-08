United Nations lauds Dia Miza for her efforts to create environmental awareness

Mumbai: Calling her contribution as 'greatly valued', the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) has extended environmentalist and actor-producer Dia Mirza's term as its National Goodwill Ambassador for another two years till the end of 2022.A long-standing voice for change and a supporter of environmental conservation, Dia Mirza, who is also a United Nations Sustainability Development Goals Advocate, sees the extension as another opportunity to work towards championing nature, "I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve as UNEP ambassador. My association with the United Nations Environment Programme has been an extraordinary learning curve. It has defined my purpose and I hope to continue to learn and make a difference towards improving environmental consciousness. Now more than ever before we need to make every effort possible to act on climate, protect wildlife, biodiversity, and secure our natural resources."Expressing delight at Dia's continued role as its National Goodwill Ambassador, Dechen Tsering, Regional Director and Representative for Asia and the Pacific, UNEP said the organization placed great value on influential voices like hers to amplify the impact of UNEP’s research and initiatives, which aim to better understand and address the critical environmental issues of the times.Underlining the critical role Dia has played in informing and inspiring stakeholders across society on environmental sustainability, Dechen Tsering said," Your support to UNEP as our Goodwill Ambassador since 2017 has been greatly valued. Your contributions to World Environment Day, #BeatPlasticPollution, Circular Fashion and other UNEP campaigns and initiatives have helped broaden the scope and impact of our outreach. We look to you to continue to assist us in our advocacy efforts and communicate to the public the vision and values that guide our work".One of Dia's big campaigns during her first tenure as UNEP National Goodwill Ambassador was #BeatPlasticPollution that helped in highlighting the issue at the highest levels and led to a clarion call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India Single Use Plastics free by 2022.