Union Minister Kiren Rijiju really is a hardcore Bhai fan - here's proof

Union Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju shared a really sweet birthday wish for Salman Khan. Megastar Salman Khan turned 54 on Friday and celebrated the big day with his family and friends from the industry at his brother Sohail Khan's residence.

Besides the grand party, wishes poured in for the actor on social media on the occasion. One of the many who wished the 'Bhai of Bollywood' was Union Minister Kiren Rijju. His sweet birthday wish is proof that he's a hardcore bhai fan!

Kiren Rijju took to Twitter to wish Salman Khan and shared an adorable video of the two singing. He wrote, "Birthday greetings to dear friend and a Philanthropist Superstar who silently devote his resources for the poor and needy. And a great motivator for #FitIndiaMovement for the entire generations. Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai"