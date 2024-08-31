Udaan Fame Meera Deosthale Approached For Bigg Boss 18 (Exclusive)

With Bigg Boss 18 around the corner, names of popular faces from the world of entertainment have been doing rounds for quite some time now. While there have been speculations around the participation of a lot of popular faces from the entertainment industry, The Free Press Journal brings to you some exclusive scoop on yet another name that has been approached for the Salman Khan show.

Our well placed sources close to the show inform us that Meera Deosthale has been approached for the show this year. Our source says, ''Meera has been approached to participate in the show this year and the actress is keen on taking up the show too. Meera has been approached for the show several times in the past as well but this time, she has decided to take up the show.'' The source further reveals that things are still in the naescent stage and if all goes well, Meera will be a part of Bigg Boss this year.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Sony TV's 'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai,' opposite Zaan Khan. While the show tackled a sensitive societal taboo, it unfortunately could not perform well on the TRP charts and was pulled down by the channel. The actress rose to fame with her stint in Colors TV's 'Udaan' and later went ahead to be a part of popular shows like 'Vidya' and 'Gud Se Meetha Ishq' apart from her last show.

Read Also Meera Deosthale Feels Close To Her Gujarati Roots In A 30 KG Panetar Wedding Lehenga

For the uninformed, Zaan Khan, Meera's costar from Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai has also been approached for Bigg Boss 18 this year.

Apart from the above mentioned names, popular names like Sudhanshu Pandey, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dolly Chaiwala, Sameera Reddy, Dalljiet Kaur and other popular faces have been rumoured to be approached for the show this year.