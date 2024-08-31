 Udaan Fame Meera Deosthale Approached For Bigg Boss 18 (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentUdaan Fame Meera Deosthale Approached For Bigg Boss 18 (Exclusive)

Udaan Fame Meera Deosthale Approached For Bigg Boss 18 (Exclusive)

Bigg Boss 18 is around the corner and The Free Press Journal has now learnt of another popular face that has been approached to be participating in the show this year. Meera Deosthale, last seen in Sony TV's 'Kuch Reet Ki Jagat Ki Aisi Hai,' has been approached for the show this year.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
article-image

With Bigg Boss 18 around the corner, names of popular faces from the world of entertainment have been doing rounds for quite some time now. While there have been speculations around the participation of a lot of popular faces from the entertainment industry, The Free Press Journal brings to you some exclusive scoop on yet another name that has been approached for the Salman Khan show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Stree 2 Actor Sunil Kumar, Who Played Sarkata, Approached For Salman Khan's Show
article-image

Our well placed sources close to the show inform us that Meera Deosthale has been approached for the show this year. Our source says, ''Meera has been approached to participate in the show this year and the actress is keen on taking up the show too. Meera has been approached for the show several times in the past as well but this time, she has decided to take up the show.'' The source further reveals that things are still in the naescent stage and if all goes well, Meera will be a part of Bigg Boss this year.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Sony TV's 'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai,' opposite Zaan Khan. While the show tackled a sensitive societal taboo, it unfortunately could not perform well on the TRP charts and was pulled down by the channel. The actress rose to fame with her stint in Colors TV's 'Udaan' and later went ahead to be a part of popular shows like 'Vidya' and 'Gud Se Meetha Ishq' apart from her last show.

Read Also
Meera Deosthale Feels Close To Her Gujarati Roots In A 30 KG Panetar Wedding Lehenga
article-image

For the uninformed, Zaan Khan, Meera's costar from Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai has also been approached for Bigg Boss 18 this year.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi University Releases Schedule For Next UG Admission Rounds, Check All Dates & Details About Vacant Seats
Delhi University Releases Schedule For Next UG Admission Rounds, Check All Dates & Details About Vacant Seats
Video: Mohammad Amir Fails To Defend 4 Off Final Delivery As Dwaine Pretorius Hits It For 6 In CPL 2024 Game
Video: Mohammad Amir Fails To Defend 4 Off Final Delivery As Dwaine Pretorius Hits It For 6 In CPL 2024 Game
Video: Helicopter Being Airlifted By MI-17 Chopper For Repair Works Crashes In Kedarnath Valley
Video: Helicopter Being Airlifted By MI-17 Chopper For Repair Works Crashes In Kedarnath Valley
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP To Contest On 60 Seats, Ajit Pawar Claims More MLAs Will Join Faction
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP To Contest On 60 Seats, Ajit Pawar Claims More MLAs Will Join Faction

Apart from the above mentioned names, popular names like Sudhanshu Pandey, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dolly Chaiwala, Sameera Reddy, Dalljiet Kaur and other popular faces have been rumoured to be approached for the show this year.

Read Also
Meera Deosthale Opens Up On Not Being Paid ₹3.78 Lakh For Vidya: 'I Am Still Waiting..'
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Udaan Fame Meera Deosthale Approached For Bigg Boss 18 (Exclusive)

Udaan Fame Meera Deosthale Approached For Bigg Boss 18 (Exclusive)

Princess Diana's Death Anniversary; A Look At Her Iconic Fashion Moments

Princess Diana's Death Anniversary; A Look At Her Iconic Fashion Moments

Tom Hanks Warns Fans About His Fake AI Ads To Promote 'Wonder Drugs': 'Do Not Lose Hard-Earned...

Tom Hanks Warns Fans About His Fake AI Ads To Promote 'Wonder Drugs': 'Do Not Lose Hard-Earned...

'Journalism Ki Izzat Rakho': Kangana Ranaut Slams Media Portal For Posting 'Edited' Video Of...

'Journalism Ki Izzat Rakho': Kangana Ranaut Slams Media Portal For Posting 'Edited' Video Of...

RajKummar Rao Turns 40; Here Are Lesser Known Facts About The Actor

RajKummar Rao Turns 40; Here Are Lesser Known Facts About The Actor