Twinkle Khanna's grandmother, Betty Kapadia passes away at 80

Twinkle Khanna's grandmother and Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia passed away yesterday, on November 30 at the age of 80. Sources close to the family confirmed the unfortunate news of her demise.

Betty was admitted to the Hinduja Health Care in Mumbai last Saturday, as she was diagnosed with respiratory problems. She was immediately taken to the ICU and since then, the family and friends were waiting for her recovery. Unfortunately, she couldn't make it.