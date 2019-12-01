Twinkle Khanna's grandmother, Betty Kapadia passes away at 80

Twinkle Khanna's grandmother and Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia passed away yesterday, on November 30 at the age of 80. Sources close to the family confirmed the unfortunate news of her demise.
Betty was admitted to the Hinduja Health Care in Mumbai last Saturday, as she was diagnosed with respiratory problems. She was immediately taken to the ICU and since then, the family and friends were waiting for her recovery. Unfortunately, she couldn't make it.
Earlier the internet users thought that it was Akshay Kumar's mother-in-law Dimple who was admitted. However, the veteran actress cleared the air around it saying "I am alive and kicking. It's my mother who has been hospitalized. I don't want to talk about it. My mother is doing fine. She is better now. I need all the prayers and best wishes."
Before that, almost three weeks ago, actor Twinkle Khanna had posted a picture of Betty Kapadia with her family on her 80th birthday and captioned the picture: “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries”
We hope that the family stays strong and extend our condolences and support to the Kapadias and the Batias in this sad moment.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)