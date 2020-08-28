Twinkle Khanna roots for mom Dimple Kapadia in 'Tenet'

"East Or West, Dimple is the Best! I never thought I would riff on an Anu Malik song but this one had to be done:) #Tenet #ProudDaughter #behindthescenes," Twinkle wrote.

Along with it, she shared a brief clip of Dimple Kapadia sharing her experience of working with the film's director Christopher Nolan.

Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia also shared the video.

"I'm so proud of you #tenet," Karan captioned the clip.

The movie, which stars Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, has been described as "an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage".

It has released in select theatres in the US, Europe, and New Zealand.