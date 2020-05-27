TV Star Mohsin Khan's fans surprise him with sweets, treats

Mumbai: Television heartthrob Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kartik Goenka in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", has been showered with sweets by his fans.

The actor credits a baker-cum-choreographer and his wife, who live in the next building for fulfilling the wishes of his fans.

"In the next building there lives a guy who does some home baking. He is also our choreographer on-set, Himanshu Gadani. He and his wife Eve, both bake. So they get all this prepared at their place. He then leaves it my building's watchman, who sanitises it, and then I get it home. Himanshu takes orders online and even delivers the messages from my fans. It's so lovely that this way even their precious messages reach me," said Mohsin.

The actor is grateful to his fans for showering love and praises on his on-screen character Kartik.

"I'm forever obliged to all of the people who have accepted me as Kartik in their lives for four years now and inshallah, I hope this love and these wishes continue," he said.

He hopes the dark phase ends soon. "I wish and I pray with my family for everyone and hope that this phase ends soon followed by a better tomorrow for all of us," Mohsin said.