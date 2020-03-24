TV shows 'Grey's Anatomy', 'Station 19' donate masks and gloves to real-life doctors amid coronavirus crisis

The global coronavirus pandemic has created a panic among masses. Among other day to day supplies, people have also been hoarding sanitizers, gloves and masks which has led to a shortage of these medical supplies. However, American medical drama shows like Grey's Anatomy, The Resident and a few others are donating masks and hand gloves to doctors. The surgical masks and gloves that are used as props for the medical dramas will be donated to real-life doctors who are fighting the novel coronavirus.
A report quotes executive producer of ABC, Krista Vernoff saying, “At ‘Station 19,’ we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to those donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”
'The Good Doctor', 'Filthy Rich' and a few other shows will be making similar donations to aide doctors, nurses and other front-line workers who are risking their lives to save the coronavirus victims.
Dr. Karen L. Law from Emory University took to her Instagram to thank the makers for being helpers amid the crisis. She wrote, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." .
To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. .
Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community."
Check out her post here:
