TV shows 'Grey's Anatomy', 'Station 19' donate masks and gloves to real-life doctors amid coronavirus crisis

The global coronavirus pandemic has created a panic among masses. Among other day to day supplies, people have also been hoarding sanitizers, gloves and masks which has led to a shortage of these medical supplies. However, American medical drama shows like Grey's Anatomy, The Resident and a few others are donating masks and hand gloves to doctors. The surgical masks and gloves that are used as props for the medical dramas will be donated to real-life doctors who are fighting the novel coronavirus.

A report quotes executive producer of ABC, Krista Vernoff saying, “At ‘Station 19,’ we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to those donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

'The Good Doctor', 'Filthy Rich' and a few other shows will be making similar donations to aide doctors, nurses and other front-line workers who are risking their lives to save the coronavirus victims.