TV actress Vahbiz Dorabjee sheds 13 kilos for web series

Mumbai: Actress Vahbiz Dorabjee has lost 13 kilos for her role in a new web series.

"I have always maintained a fit lifestyle and hence working out has been a core part of my daily life. Recently I was also trying out intermittent fasting. Yoga, regular walks, etc have also been a part of my daily routine, not only to lose weight rather to be be healthy and fit," Vahbiz said.

Last week, she teased her fans on Instagram about the project.

"They say when you really with your heart manifest something, the entire universe conspires to make it happen (yes, as filmy as it sounds)! But yes, my eyes had seen a dream, one which I had been working towards and I can finally see myself inching towards it! #Excited #NewBeginnings #AnnouncementComingSoon," she wrote.