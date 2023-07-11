TV Actress Madirakshi Mundle On Nepotism: 'There Are Enough Examples Of Star Kids Not Having Delivered To Expectations'

Nepotism is an important factor in the entertainment industry. References and personal equations do help besides merit. There has been quite a debate around it. While many feel that it is a natural progression of things and is similar to any other industry, others opine that this has often created barriers for talent to progress. Actor Madirakshi Mundle talks about how she looks at it.

“Relations are important just like any field of work and definitely more so in the entertainment industry. So work hard, be nice, build lasting relationships and hope everything happens at the right time for you and the way you want,” she says.

Undeserving people getting good opportunities is not a new occurrence. Even though it is disappointing, it has been there for a long time. “No one will ever fully know the backstory about how the opportunity went to someone. Also, it is impossible to know what someone’s life story was there that led them to get that opportunity. It is easy to observe and comment on outcomes because these are visible. What someone’s struggles or triumphs and ultimately paths to that point have been is not that easy to know unless you are close to the situation. The only way is to accept that and stay focussed on the present,” she explains.

Casting couch, power game, lobbying, and nepotism still exist no matter whether we accept it or not. Sharing her honest viewpoint, the actor says, “You always have the choice to decide what you don’t want to do. And if you make choices, you should also be prepared to face the consequences. Nepotism is one way of looking at it. But if you’ve spent your entire life building something in this industry why would such parents not want their kids to have the same or more. Every parent wants the best for their kids irrespective of what field they work in. How is this different? Audience acceptance also is a reality. There are enough examples of star kids not having delivered to expectations since there are so many factors that cannot be controlled.”

However, destiny also plays a role and so does luck, she says. “You can’t just walk your way to success irrespective of whatever your background is. Sure, you might get an easier start but there is a journey everyone has to go through. Being a star kid is definitely luck but stardom is earned which is something beyond luck. Talent, destiny, timing, your own efforts and hard work and ultimately audience acceptance, all play a role. Everyone understands that. No exceptions there. And if my parents have built relationships in the industry because of their work, I do not see what’s really wrong in their kids benefiting from it. It’s their luck.”

Even though the web as a new medium has opened up and a number of channels/platforms are coming up, finding the right work opportunity is still quite a task. There is a huge competition and often an actor is swamped with offers while others aren’t, shares Madirakshi.

“You have to be at the top of people’s minds or better roles should be written for you. But you have to understand not every character becomes a part of people’s lives and not every story is a hit. Some basics remain the same. When actors play the characters well and bring a personal touch that makes them iconic and of course a good story to keep viewers hooked to the end, then that often does magic for everyone associated with it. So whatever the medium, numerous productions houses and actors, the basics that will make up something memorable will perhaps not change much,” she shares.

If one refuses an opportunity there are ten others willing to take it up. That’s how competitive this field of work is. “Well, I would love to do every single piece of work that I get calls for so that rarely happens. Also, many factors play a part. Makers have a vision. Actors bring different things to the mix. And yes, of course, if someone is going to turn down a role then there will be someone else who will sign up for it,” she adds.

Madirakshi Mundle is known for her projects such as Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki, Siya Ke Ram and Karn Sangini.