Tutt Gaya: Shantanu Maheshwari and Ashnoor Kaur come together for Stebin Ben's love song - watch video

Stebin Ben, Kunwar Juneja, Gourov Dasgupta and Aditya Datt have joined hands to bring the latest romantic track ‘Tutt Gaya’, starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Ashnoor Kaur.

After making his Bollywood debut with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Shantanu will be seen in the independent single alongside Ashnoor. The anthem captures the adorable chemistry of the new couple with the scenic locales of Rishikesh in the backdrop.

Composed by Gourov Dasgupta, with lyrics written by Kunwar Juneja and sung by Stebin Ben, 'Tutt Gaya' brings a striking visual delight that has been directed by Aditya Datt.

“It was wonderful working with Ashnoor. The song and its emotional graph are sketched out in a defined manner. It felt like a movie. It's a sweet story of love between a boy and a girl trying to reach out to each other and express their feelings. I am excited to see the reaction of the listeners”, says Shantanu.

Ashnoor says, “Shooting for this song with Shantanu was great fun. We shot it in the chills of Rishikesh but am overwhelmed by the warm response by our audience. Tutt Gaya is the kind of song I would love to listen to on repeat and I'm assured that it will be loved by the audiences. Our fresh pairing has been welcomed by our fans with the #ShaNoor on social media already.”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 06:12 PM IST