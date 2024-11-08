 Tusshar Kapoor Opens Up On Nepotism Debate, Says Bollywood Is 'Harsher' On Insiders: 'There's Effort To Pull You Down'
Tusshar Kapoor Opens Up On Nepotism Debate, Says Bollywood Is 'Harsher' On Insiders: 'There's Effort To Pull You Down'

Tusshar Kapoor opened up on the nepotism debate and stated that the film industry is harsher on insiders as they have to pass several tests. "When you're somebody’s son or daughter, then you better be strong and tough. No matter how many hits you give, there is an effort to pull you down or try to highlight what you haven’t done more than what you have done."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
article-image

Tusshar Kapoor, last seen in the series Dus June Kii Raat: Chapter Two alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, recently opened up on the nepotism debate and stated that the film industry is harsher on insiders as they have to pass several tests to make the industry believe that they are in it because of their talent.

"When you are somebody’s son or daughter, then you better be strong and tough. No matter how many hits you give, there is an effort to pull you down or try to highlight what you haven’t done more than what you have done. If you are not from the film world, even with very little achievement, people say 'Wow, what have you done!'" he told Indian Express.

article-image

Taking about is acting journey, Tusshar said that he has had several ups and down and if there hadn't been any setbacks, he wouldn’t have reached where he is at present.

"That cycle has to be there, its a part of your journey which helps you grow. You just become stronger to do more work. If you can’t handle the ups and downs, then this field is not for you,” he shared.

article-image

On the work front, Tusshar will be seen next in Welcome To The Jungle 3, which features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Sharib Hashmi, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, among others.

article-image

He also has the horror-comedy film Kapkapiii, which stars Shreyas Talpade and Siddhi Idnani among others. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Romancham, which was released in 2023.

