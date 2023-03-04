e-Paper Get App
Tunisha Sharma’s uncle after Sheezan Khan’s bail: ‘We won’t step back till he is punished'

Her uncle said that the bail was a legal process and they are determined to get Sheezan Punished

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan | Instagram

Tunisha Sharma’s death last year left the entire industry shocked. Several months have passed since her death, but the TV actress’ family is still fighting to get justice.

Actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police after Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint against him for abetment to suicide, has finally got bail after staying in jail for two months.

The Ali Baba: Dastan-e-Qabul actor was recently freed from police custody after the Vasai Court granted his bail. Sheezan’s family is excited for the actor's homecoming.

But wait, this is not the end! Tunisha Sharma’s family is determined to get him punished in the case.

Tunisha Sharma’s uncle issues a statement

The late actress’ uncle, on behalf of her mother Vanita Sharma, shared a message that states, "It’s a formal process, and we knew it would happen eventually. But this won't stop us, and we will fight for Tunisha’s justice till Sheezan gets punished. Many things have been revealed during the argument. Sheezan’s mother knew he was a womaniser but never tried to stop him. Our case is strong. Jab tak insaaf nahi milega hum aise hi ladte rahenge."

About Tunisha Sharma’s death case

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her show, Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, on December 24. She committed suicide in her dressing room, and the reason for her extreme step is still unknown. Sheezan, who was her co-star, was held responsible and was arrested after Vunita Sharm filed a complaint against him.

One of the rumoured reasons for the actress' suicide is her breakup with Sheezan 15 days before the incident. It is said that the two were dating each other and were very close.

Talking about Sheezan’s bail, her sister told ETimes that the family is excited for his return after 70 days, and the case regarding the cancellation of the FIR will be heard on March 9.

