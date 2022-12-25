e-Paper Get App
Tunisha Sharma's co-star Parth Zutshi opens up about the actress' suicide: 'She was a little worried...'

Tunisha Sharma's co-star Parth Zutshi opens up about the actress' suicide: 'She was a little worried...'

TV actress Tunisha Sharma died on Saturday by alleged suicide on the sets of her TV show

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
TV actor and Tunisha Sharma's co-star, Parth Zutshi, was called for questioning by the cops in connection with the actress' death case.

During an interaction with the media after his interrogation, Parth refused to comment on Tunisha's relationships.

"I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations, I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter. When the incident happened, I came to know she attempted suicide," he said, as quoted by ANI.

article-image

Parth added, "The police called me to ask about what was going on at the set of the show. I came to know she attempted suicide. We could see that she was a little worried though I can't comment on her internal matters."

Tunisha was upset

MotherThe 20-year-old actress allegedly committed suicide on the sets of her TV serial on Saturday. The reason for the suicide is not yet clear, though Tunisha's mother claimed that the actress allegedly died by suicide as she was upset in connection with her affair with Sheezan Khan, her co-star.

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Waliv Police is probing the matter and they have taken Sheezan into custody. Her mother had filed abetment to suicide complaint against Shezaan.

Tunisha's post-mortem was completed on Sunday morning ans report is awaited.

Tunisha's acting career

Tunisha made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She also worked in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'.

The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.

article-image

