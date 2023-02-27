e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTunisha Sharma death case: Vasai Court to hear accused Sheezan Khan's bail plea on March 2

Tunisha Sharma death case: Vasai Court to hear accused Sheezan Khan's bail plea on March 2

Waliv police have opposed Sheezan Khan's bail and accused the actor of abetting Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan | Instagram

The Vasai Court in Mumbai is set to hear the bail application plea of actor Sheezan Khan, the main accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, on March 2.

Waliv police officers have submitted a 524-page chargesheet to the Court against Sheezan Khan for abetting Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide.

The trial may begin soon after the charges are filed against the actor.

More details to follow...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tunisha Sharma death case: Vasai Court to hear accused Sheezan Khan's bail plea on March 2

Tunisha Sharma death case: Vasai Court to hear accused Sheezan Khan's bail plea on March 2

Paparazzi Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others spotted in Mumbai

Paparazzi Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others spotted in Mumbai

Sunny Leone says she's back on LinkedIn after getting blocked: 'They think I am real now'

Sunny Leone says she's back on LinkedIn after getting blocked: 'They think I am real now'

Watch: Kim Kardashian nearly stumbles, struggles to walk in super-tight skirt; video goes viral

Watch: Kim Kardashian nearly stumbles, struggles to walk in super-tight skirt; video goes viral

Jessica Chastain falls on stage during SAG Awards 2023; video goes viral

Jessica Chastain falls on stage during SAG Awards 2023; video goes viral