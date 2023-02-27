Tunisha Sharma death case: Vasai Court to hear accused Sheezan Khan's bail plea on March 2

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan | Instagram

The Vasai Court in Mumbai is set to hear the bail application plea of actor Sheezan Khan, the main accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, on March 2.

Waliv police officers have submitted a 524-page chargesheet to the Court against Sheezan Khan for abetting Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide.

The trial may begin soon after the charges are filed against the actor.

