Tunisha Sharma death: Actor's mother files abetment to suicide complaint against daughter's co-star boyfriend Sheezan Khan

Tunisha Sharma and co-star boyfriend Sheezan Khan | Instagram

Actor Tunisha Sharma's mother has filed a complaint with the police alleging abetment of suicide in her daughter's death case. ACP Chandrakant Jadhav told that Tunisha was dating her co-actor from Alibaba serial Sheezan Khan. An ADR (accidental death report) has been taken in the case and an FIR will be filed.

The police said that Sharma's mother has complained that Alibaba serial's co-star Sheezan Khan who had a love affair with Tunisha due to which she was upset. Tunisha's mother has complained that Sheezan instigated her to commit suicide. Sheezan has been taken into custody by the police for questioning.

20-year-old Tunisha Sharma was found hanging on the set's of her tv serial green room today. She was rushed to the hospital and was declared brought dead there.