‘Tumhara Instagram Udva Denge’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Palak Sindhwani Spills SHOCKING Details About Asit Kumar Modi’s Threats

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Palak Sindhwani has been in the headline for the past few weeks now. The actress, who recently responded to the ‘legal notice’ issued to her by the makers of the show and accused them of mental harassment has now opened up on what conspired between her and the makers of the show. Palak reveals how producer Asit Kumar Modi threatened her and stated that he will delete her Instagram overnight.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Palak reveals that when she signed the show 5 years back, the makers had agreed for her to endorse brands and do advertisements. Palak states that everyone including her onscreen father Mandar, Munmun Dutta and others have endorsed brands, yet she is the only one who was called out because she was planning to quit the show and the makers had no other valid reason to stop her.

The actress reveals getting to know of the contract breach news after the makers officially released a statement. She recalls texting Asit Kumar Modi on the 14th of September. The actress wrote, “Sir, physically I am not well, mentally it is adding to my stress. Can you please make me meet someone from your team on an urgent basis?"

Revealing his reply to the said message, Palak states that the producer did not pay any attention to the message and said, “No one can meet you before Wednesday (September 18)." The actress then opened up on telling Asit Kumar Modi how unwell she was and how difficult it was for her to shoot with anxiety, however, all he said was, ‘If someone is available they will meet.’

The actress also tells the portal that she was asked to contact various people from the production house on the sets of the show however despite being unaware of social and legal terms, she did not receive any solutions.

I shot for the show for 5-6 days with that anxiety. Only I know what I was going through. I couldn't accept what was happening. I got a panic attack on the set. My brother had called me and the call was on speaker. I was shivering and my brother discovered that there was something wrong. My brother called the production head/company representative and asked him to rush to my room. He came and saw how I was holding my chair, sitting and shivering. He saw everything. He must have told Asit sir about my condition but still there was no consideration,” reveals Palak.

Upon finally meeting Asit Kumar Modi on the 18th of September, the actress reveals being threatened by him. Revealing what he said, Palak says, “Tum itna mat uddo Instagram ke vajese se. Humare pass itni strong team hai ki hum raato raat udva sakte hai tumhara Instagram,” he said to the actress.

The actress further accuses the makers of indirectly demanding a share in her past brand endorsement and revealed the team enquired about all her brand deals in the past.

The actress then reveals that it was on the 20th of September, when the notice reached her home was when she decided to seek legal help and speak the truth.

Well, this is not the first time that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma have been accused of something like this. The production house is yet to retaliate on the actress’s allegations.