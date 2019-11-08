'Tum logon ko kuch kam dhanda nahi hai?': Ranveer Singh lashes out at trolls on Instagram

Ranveer Singh is known for his unconventional fashion sense more than he is known for his acting. Although he has been praised for his bold choices by fans, he is no short of the trolls. Recently, the Gully Boy actor shut his haters in the best way possible.
Making fun of Ranveer, many trolls called the actor 'joker' during his live Instagram chat and commented "Music band kar", "Tereko Hindi nahi aata hai kya?", to which the actor got furious and decided to teach them a lesson. Ranveer said "Tum logon ko kuchh kaam dhanda nahin hain? Tum log kuchh aur jaake karo na mere life mein kyun aaye ho?"
The video proves that he really is a true desi from heart and wouldn't allow people negativity around him.
Currently, Ranveer is preparing for his upcoming next '83, directed by Kabir Khan which is all set to release next year in March. Based on Kapil Dev's life and India's Cricket World Cup win in 1983, the movie will also star Deepika Padukone as his on screen wife.
