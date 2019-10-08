Trishala Dutt pens down heartfelt post on late beau's birthday

Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala on Monday posted an emotional birthday post for her boyfriend, who died earlier this year.

"Not a day, not a second, not a moment goes by where I don't think about you. Happy Birthday. I love you. Rest In Paradise. Love, Bella Mia," Trishala wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, Tishala uploaded a picture in which she can be seen hugging her boyfriend.