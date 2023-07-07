Trial Period Trailer: Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul's Film Unravels Complexities Of Modern Families

The makers of Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul's Trial Period on Friday shared the trailer of the film, which is all set to release on JioCinema on July 21. Written and directed by Aleya Sen, the film also stars Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadda, Gajraj Rao and Zidane Braz.

Trial Period showcases an emotional rollercoaster as it unravels the love and complexities of modern imperfect families.

The film follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days. The innocent coercion leads to the arrival of a disciplined Prajapati Dwivedi from Ujjain, fondly known as PD, played by Manav Kaul – who is in complete contradiction to the expectations of the mother and the son.

What follows is an adorable tale of love and friendship, as they navigate through the challenges of an unconventional family dynamic, personality clashes, blossoming into unexpected bonds.

Trial Period assures to be a perfect family entertainer.

Genelia shares her thoughts about the film. "I’m at the stage in my career, where I choose a film which is about quality more than just quantity. Trial Period is about a mother and the various relationships a woman goes through at that phase, it’s about a single woman mother finding her love story which is different from college love stories, and this is exactly what excited me to do the role. I’m excited for the film’s premiere on Jio Cinema which has a larger audience and the audience that is appropriate for the film. The Trial Period family has made this film with so much love and we hope our sincere efforts resonate with the audience."

Manav Kaul also comments, "Trial Period is all things special. So heartfelt in its treatment, the film is an emotional rollercoaster. All of us were personally invested in the film, and every character in it will leave you with a different point of view, therein lies the beauty of Aleya Sen’s capabilities as a director. My mother even penned an emotional note after I completed the film, which was truly overwhelming."

With its slice-of-life narrative, Trial Period takes audiences on an enriching journey, offering a perfect blend of humor, excitement, drama, and emotions.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Aleya Sen. It is a Chrome Pictures Production and is presented by Jio Studios.